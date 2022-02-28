IS DONGSEO 52,900 DN 400

S-Oil 84,500 UP 1,300

KSOE 88,200 UP 800

LG Innotek 327,000 0

OCI 105,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 UP 1,500

HMM 28,850 DN 1,050

MS IND 23,550 0

HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 DN 1,400

S-1 69,800 UP 800

LS ELECTRIC 42,950 UP 300

KumhoPetrochem 160,500 UP 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,820 UP 70

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,850 UP 500

Mobis 224,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,000 UP 3,100

SKTelecom 54,600 UP 700

SNT MOTIV 43,100 DN 200

HyundaiElev 37,750 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,100 UP 2,750

KUMHOTIRE 3,980 UP 65

Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 300

SK 227,500 UP 5,500

Handsome 35,850 UP 650

Asiana Airlines 19,150 UP 150

COWAY 72,100 UP 2,500

DWS 53,000 DN 200

KEPCO 23,200 UP 1,400

SamsungSecu 42,300 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 10,450 UP 150

ZINUS 75,000 UP 900

Hanchem 214,500 DN 2,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 85,300 UP 1,100

DONGSUH 27,450 UP 500

SamsungEng 23,200 UP 350

SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 6,570 UP 240

SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 22,500 DN 150

(MORE)