KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 52,900 DN 400
S-Oil 84,500 UP 1,300
KSOE 88,200 UP 800
LG Innotek 327,000 0
OCI 105,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 UP 1,500
HMM 28,850 DN 1,050
MS IND 23,550 0
HYUNDAI WIA 61,000 DN 1,400
S-1 69,800 UP 800
LS ELECTRIC 42,950 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 160,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,820 UP 70
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,850 UP 500
Mobis 224,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,000 UP 3,100
SKTelecom 54,600 UP 700
SNT MOTIV 43,100 DN 200
HyundaiElev 37,750 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,100 UP 2,750
KUMHOTIRE 3,980 UP 65
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 300
SK 227,500 UP 5,500
Handsome 35,850 UP 650
Asiana Airlines 19,150 UP 150
COWAY 72,100 UP 2,500
DWS 53,000 DN 200
KEPCO 23,200 UP 1,400
SamsungSecu 42,300 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,450 UP 150
ZINUS 75,000 UP 900
Hanchem 214,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,300 UP 1,100
DONGSUH 27,450 UP 500
SamsungEng 23,200 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,570 UP 240
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 22,500 DN 150
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
(LEAD) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble
S. Korea set for talks with U.S. over joining sanctions on Russia