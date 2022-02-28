KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,000 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 UP3500
LOTTE TOUR 17,750 DN 100
LG Uplus 13,150 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,800 DN 300
KT&G 79,800 DN 100
IBK 10,750 UP 300
LG Display 18,700 DN 100
Kangwonland 26,500 UP 350
NAVER 318,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 94,100 DN 300
DWEC 6,270 UP 140
NCsoft 443,500 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 UP 500
CJ CheilJedang 378,500 UP 6,500
KIWOOM 101,500 UP 1,600
DongwonF&B 173,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 37,000 UP 1,300
LGH&H 950,000 UP 8,000
HDSINFRA 6,760 UP 160
LGCHEM 565,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 89,200 UP 3,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,800 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 500
Celltrion 159,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 22,100 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,800 UP 1,200
KIH 79,200 UP 900
DSME 26,500 UP 700
GS 40,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,700 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,955 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 184,000 UP 4,500
Fila Holdings 35,200 UP 700
FOOSUNG 21,100 UP 550
Youngone Corp 42,500 UP 1,000
SK Innovation 200,500 DN 500
(MORE)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble
-
S. Korea set for talks with U.S. over joining sanctions on Russia