KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LIG Nex1 68,100 UP 4,100
POONGSAN 31,800 UP 200
CJ CGV 25,850 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 59,700 UP 800
Hansae 22,650 UP 850
CSWIND 59,600 DN 300
GKL 14,600 DN 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY352 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 46,100 DN 200
KOLON IND 58,600 DN 3,100
PIAM 43,350 UP 350
HANJINKAL 52,700 DN 600
HanmiPharm 265,000 UP 10,000
DoubleUGames 49,500 UP 200
CUCKOO 17,800 UP 250
COSMAX 85,900 UP 1,200
Meritz Financial 36,850 DN 2,600
MANDO 45,350 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 779,000 UP 19,000
BNK Financial Group 7,880 UP 100
emart 130,000 UP 1,500
Netmarble 102,500 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S51400 UP400
ORION 91,500 DN 2,900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,700 UP 750
BGF Retail 169,500 UP 4,500
DL E&C 128,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 125,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 16,050 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 482,000 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 464,000 UP 4,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,250 DN 350
SKBS 146,000 UP 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,300 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 38,150 UP 1,050
KakaoBank 48,000 UP 250
HYBE 288,500 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 123,500 UP 3,000
kakaopay 149,500 UP 5,500
SKSQUARE 55,800 DN 1,500
(END)
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
(LEAD) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble
S. Korea set for talks with U.S. over joining sanctions on Russia