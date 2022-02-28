S. Korea's Marine chief to visit Hawaii for alliance talks
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung is set to depart for Hawaii on Monday for talks with U.S. military officials over bilateral cooperation, his office said.
During his six-day trip there, Kim plans to meet key U.S. military officials, such as Assistant Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith. His visit was arranged at the invitation of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.
During their talks, Kim and Smith are expected to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and other pending issues, Kim's aides said.
The two sides could also exchange views on the Force Design 2030, a U.S. Marine Corps blueprint designed to better handle China's growing assertiveness, informed sources said.
Kim will return home Saturday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
