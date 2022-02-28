Seoul stocks advance on hopes for Ukraine-Russia talks
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed higher Monday after choppy trading, backed by reports that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to talks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 22.42 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 2,699.18 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 604 million shares worth some 12.7 trillion won (US$10.5 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 631 to 240.
Foreigners bought a net 89 billion won and retail investors purchased 289 billion won, while institutions offloaded 372 billion won.
The key stock index largely fluctuated according to developments in the military tensions in Ukraine.
After a weak start, stocks rebounded as investors digest a new set of sanctions by the United States and Western nations on Russia over the Kremlin's attack on Ukraine.
"Stocks initially retreated on Russia's consideration of using nuclear weapons, but rebounded on investors' optimism about the Ukraine-Russia talks," Kiwoom Securities analyst Kim Sae-heon said.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.28 percent to 72,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.41 percent to 123,500 won.
Internet portal operator Naver grew 1.11 percent to 318,000 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.57 percent to 175,000 won.
Among losers, giant battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.9 percent to 412,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,202.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.7 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble
-
S. Korea set for talks with U.S. over joining sanctions on Russia