S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 28, 2022
All News 16:35 February 28, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.503 1.498 +0.5
2-year TB 1.991 2.024 -3.3
3-year TB 2.242 2.244 -0.2
10-year TB 2.675 2.671 +0.4
2-year MSB 2.034 2.036 -0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.855 2.854 +0.1
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
