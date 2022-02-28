Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia
SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia as part of efforts to join global sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
Seoul also plans to join the international move to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment network and has notified the United States of the decision via a diplomatic channel, according to the ministry.
-----------------
Parents on edge as schools brace for fully in-person learning amid record virus surge
SEOUL -- Schools from elementary to secondary levels are bracing for fully in-person classes for the upcoming spring semester, but parents are on edge over infection fears as the country's daily COVID-19 tally is expected to go up further down the road.
With the new semester for most schools scheduled to start Wednesday, the education ministry is recommending all schools nationwide provide full in-person learning under its new four-tier attendance scheme following a grace period in the first two weeks.
-----------------
S. Korea to seek exemption for local firms from U.S. tech sanctions against Russia
SEOUL -- South Korea will seek close consultations with the United States to receive an exemption from Washington's recently expanded sanctions against Russia to minimize the impact of the restrictions on local firms and the economy, the country's top trade official said Monday.
Last week, the U.S. government announced the Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR) for "all of Russia" as part of sweeping export controls over its recent invasion of Ukraine, which requires companies to receive a license from the U.S. for tech-related items using U.S. technology before they can be shipped to Russia.
-----------------
Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' breakout actress with decadelong career in fashion industry
SEOUL -- Jung Ho-yeon surely is a lucky actor as she has risen to global stardom and secured a major acting award from the U.S. film industry for her acting debut role in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game."
She won the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th U.S. Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica on Sunday (U.S. time).
-----------------
From local heartthrob to global star, Lee Jung-jae sees his heyday never end
SEOUL -- With the sensational global rise of the South Korean Netflix original "Squid Game," the heyday of its lead Lee Jung-jae, 49, seems to continue further even 30 years after his small screen debut.
Lee clinched his first best actor honor from a major U.S. awards ceremony at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Monday (Korean time), after several nominations at some prestigious awards ceremonies, like the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.
-----------------
S. Korea's Marine chief to visit Hawaii for alliance talks
SEOUL -- South Korea's Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Tae-sung is set to depart for Hawaii on Monday for talks with U.S. military officials over bilateral cooperation, his office said.
During his six-day trip there, Kim plans to meet key U.S. military officials, such as Assistant Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric M. Smith. His visit was arranged at the invitation of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.
-----------------
S. Korean trade chief to visit Mexico for talks on supply chain, FTA
SEOUL -- South Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will visit Mexico this week for talks on ways to boost cooperation on supply chains of key materials and their push for a bilateral free trade agreement, Seoul's industry ministry said Monday.
During a three-day visit from Monday, Yeo is scheduled to hold a meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and discuss signing a memorandum of understanding meant to boost cooperation in supply chains, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
