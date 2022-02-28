Wildfire spreads in southeastern counties
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A fast spreading wildfire threatened homes in two southeastern counties Monday, prompting about 100 residents to evacuate and fire authorities to mobilize forces from nearby cities and provinces.
The blaze started on a hill in Hapcheon County, 354 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 2 p.m. and spread north to nearby villages in Goryeong County in late afternoon, the Korea Forest Service (KFS) said. No casualties were reported.
The authorities issued the Level 3 evacuations order for about 100 residents in the villages at 5:30 p.m. There are three evacuation levels in case of a wildfire. Level 3 means danger is currently affecting residents' areas and they should leave immediately.
About 29 fire helicopters and some 1,000 personnel were mobilized to extinguish the fire, according to the agency.
Fire trucks and water tanks from Deagu, Ulsan, Busan, North Jeolla Province and South Jeolla Province were also sent to the scene.
Helicopters withdrew from the scene as the night fell, and firefighters and public servants were still striving to keep the blaze from spreading further overnight, the KFS said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700 mln views
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Seoul landmarks lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
-
(LEAD) Gov't to suspend vaccine pass enforcement at restaurants, cafes
-
'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble
-
Ukrainians, S. Korean supporters hold anti-Russia protests in Seoul
-
S. Korea set for talks with U.S. over joining sanctions on Russia
-
S. Korea notifies U.S. of decision to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia