U.S. and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States and nine other member countries of the U.N. Security Council on Monday condemned North Korea's recent missile launch while urging Pyongyang to engage in sustained dialogue.
The call came in a joint press conference that followed a closed-door meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss issues including North Korea's latest missile test.
"The DPRK's February 27 (local time) launch of a ballistic missile is yet another example of the DPRK's recent pattern of destabilizing behaviors," the representatives from 10 U.N. Security Council member states said in a joint statement that was also signed by the chief of the South Korean mission to the U.N.
South Korea currently is not a member of the U.N. Security Council. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
"This is the 10th ballistic missile launch so far this year, each one a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions. We condemn these unlawful and destabilizing actions in the strongest terms," they added.
Pyongyang staged seven rounds of missile launches in January alone, the largest number of missile tests it conducted in a single month.
The North has said the missile launched Sunday was a test to support the development of a "reconnaissance satellite."
"Multiple Security Council resolutions expressly prohibit the DPRK from conducting launches that use ballistic missile technology. This launch is a clear violation of multiple resolutions and should be condemned by the Council," the U.N. representatives said.
They also called on all U.N. member states to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions, insisting they will "obligate the DPRK to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner."
"The international sanctions regime is an important tool for addressing this threat to international peace and security," they added.
Still, diplomats from 10 countries also reaffirmed their commitment to engage with North Korea.
"We remain committed to seeking serious and sustained diplomacy and urge Pyongyang to respond positively to outreach from the United States and others. We urge the DPRK to choose the path of diplomacy to ease regional tensions and promote international peace and security," said the joint statement.
The 10 countries include the U.S., Albania, Australia, Brazil, Britain, France, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand and Norway.
