Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 01, 2022

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/04 Rain 30

Incheon 08/04 Rain 30

Suwon 10/03 Rain 30

Cheongju 12/04 Rain 20

Daejeon 13/06 Rain 20

Chuncheon 10/00 Sleet 30

Gangneung 14/06 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 12/07 Rain 20

Gwangju 14/08 Rain 20

Jeju 14/11 Rain 60

Daegu 16/05 Rain 20

Busan 15/10 Rain 20

