Exports up 20.6 pct in Feb. on robust chip, auto shipments

All News 09:08 March 01, 2022

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 20.6 percent in February from a year earlier on the back of brisk demand for chips, autos and other key products, data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments stood at US$53.91 billion last month, up from $44.71 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It is the highest figure for February since the ministry began compiling related data in 1956.

Imports jumped 25.1 percent to $53.07 billion amid high energy prices, leading the country to post a trade surplus of $840 million, the data showed.

This file photo, taken Feb. 11, 2022, shows a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
