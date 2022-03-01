(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 1)

Major Western countries including the United States agreed to cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international messaging system, a card the West failed to use when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Countries volunteered to impose sanctions on Russia rather than passively following the U.S. lead. Despite obvious damage from sanctions on Russia due to their heavy reliance on Russian oil and natural gas, Western countries demonstrated a resoluteness to collectively deal with the crisis. Even Japan promised to release some of its gas reserves. All these moves testify to Russia's serious violation of international law.