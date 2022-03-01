N. Korea still claims zero cases of COVID-19
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has reported to the World Health Organization that the country has seen no cases of the coronavirus after more than 56,000 people have undergone tests so far, WHO data showed Tuesday.
The North has claimed it has remained coronavirus-free since the pandemic began two years ago.
According to the latest WHO statistics, 56,227 North Koreans have been tested for COVID-19 so far, but none of them were found to be infected.
Of the about 1,300 people tested between Jan. 11-17, 110 showed symptoms similar to those of flu or acute respiratory infections, the North reported.
Since the pandemic broke out, the North has kept its borders closed to fend off the virus. It has also refused to accept vaccines allocated to the country through the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform.
