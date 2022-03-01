New COVID-19 cases fall below 140,000 for 2nd day; deaths remain high
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported less than 140,000 cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day Tuesday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but virus-related deaths remained high amid the fast spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.
The country reported 138,993 new coronavirus infections, including 138,935 local cases, raising the total caseload to 3,273,449, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The country reported 112 more COVID-19 deaths, slightly down from the previous day when virus-related deaths reached the highest figure of 114.
