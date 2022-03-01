Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia EV6 named 2022 European Car of the Year

All News 14:27 March 01, 2022

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday its all-electric EV6 sedan has been named the 2022 European Car of the Year (ECOTY), marking the first time for a South Korean automobile brand to clinch the award.

In a ceremony held in Geneva on Monday (local time), the Kia EV6 received the prestigious ECOTY award, outranking six models -- Hyundai IONIQ 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Peugeot 308. Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric IONIQ 5 clinched third place.

The EV6 was voted No. 1 by a 61-strong jury consisting of highly respected motoring journalists from 23 European countries, the company said.

Kia had sold 11,302 units of the EV6 as of end-January since the all-electric crossover first started sales in Europe in October last year, it added.

This photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the company's all-electric EV6 sedan, which was named the 2022 European Car of the Year. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

(END)

Keywords
#Kia electric car #award
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!