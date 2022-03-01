Kia EV6 named 2022 European Car of the Year
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday its all-electric EV6 sedan has been named the 2022 European Car of the Year (ECOTY), marking the first time for a South Korean automobile brand to clinch the award.
In a ceremony held in Geneva on Monday (local time), the Kia EV6 received the prestigious ECOTY award, outranking six models -- Hyundai IONIQ 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Peugeot 308. Hyundai Motor Co.'s all-electric IONIQ 5 clinched third place.
The EV6 was voted No. 1 by a 61-strong jury consisting of highly respected motoring journalists from 23 European countries, the company said.
Kia had sold 11,302 units of the EV6 as of end-January since the all-electric crossover first started sales in Europe in October last year, it added.
