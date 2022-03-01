(LEAD) Lee on course to merge campaigns with minor presidential candidate Kim
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), is on course to merge campaigns with Kim Dong-yeon, the presidential nominee of the minor New Wave Party, after the two agreed on policy coalitions Tuesday, a move that will help Lee's chances in the March 9 election against his rival Yoon Suk-yeol.
Lee and Kim reached an agreement on policy coalitions and operation of a joint government following their meeting in Seoul, which observers see as a de-facto candidacy merger.
"We agreed to create politics of unity, a government of unity and people's Cabinet with all political powers who care about people and this country," Lee said.
The two candidates promised to pursue various political reform measures together, including a revision of the constitution and electoral system.
The DP expects Kim, who was the first finance minister under the current Moon Jae-in administration, to drop his candidacy and support Lee's campaign in the upcoming days.
The New Wave Party later said Kim will hold a press conference Wednesday. Though it did not elaborate what Kim would say at the event, speculation is rising he may announce his withdrawal from the presidential race.
The coalition is likely to help Lee, who is running neck and neck with Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) at around 40 percent support each in opinion polls, with only eight days left before the election.
