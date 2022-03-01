Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies

All News 19:57 March 01, 2022

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- Kim Jung-ju, the founder of gaming giant Nexon Co., has died, his company said Tuesday. He was 54.

NXC Corp., the holding firm of Nexon, said Kim died in the United States late last month.

"Please excuse us that we cannot explain in detail as all of his family members are devastated," NXC said. "The deceased had been receiving treatment for depression, and we are sad that it seemed to have worsened recently."

Kim founded Nexon in 1994 and made the company one of the largest game developers, with hit online games like "MapleStory and "KartRider."

This photo provided by Nexon Co., shows Kim Jung-ju, the founder of Nexon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Nexon #death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!