Massive wildfire in southeastern region put out after 27 hrs
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- A massive wildfire that threatened homes in two southeastern counties was extinguished after 27 hours of firefighting, local authorities said Tuesday.
The Korea Forest Service (KFS) said the main fire was fully contained at around 6 p.m. and the mobilization order for firefighting forces in nearby cities and provinces has been lifted.
The blaze started on a hill in Hapcheon County, South Gyeongsang Province, 354 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 2 p.m. Monday and spread north to nearby villages in Goryeong County, North Gyeongsang Province.
After the forest fire broke out, more than 500 people evacuated, but no casualties have been reported. The blaze, however, damaged 675 hectares of forest area, according to the KFS.
About 39 fire helicopters and some 2,500 personnel were mobilized to extinguish the fire, according to the authorities.
The fire authorities said 15 helicopters will be on standby while drones and remaining firefighting forces will monitor and extinguish remaining fires.
