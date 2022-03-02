2015 -- The National Assembly passes an anti-corruption bill known as the "Kim Young-ran Law" after months of wrangling over whether it violates an individual's constitutional rights. The new law subjects public officials, journalists and private school faculty to a maximum penalty of three years in prison or five times the amount they accepted in money or valuables if they take money or valuables worth more than 1 million won (US$908) from one person in one installment, regardless of whether it was in exchange for favors or related to their work.

