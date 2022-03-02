Korean-language dailies

-- Lee, Yoon neck and neck with 1 week left until election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Irrational Putin indiscriminately drops bombs on civilians (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee pitches 'united government'; Yoon calls for 'national unity' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Vacuum bomb, shelling of civilians ... Putin is war criminal (Seoul Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 on 1st day without vaccine pass (Segye Times)

-- Russian military pulls out 'devil's weapon,' bombs apartments, schools (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Putin uses 'Satan's weapon'; civilians are falling (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- One week since invasion, Putin reverses 'post-war order' (Hankyoreh)

-- Targeted bombing of civilian areas, Putin's crimes against humanity (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., EU call for stronger sanctions; Russian bond prices plunge 50 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai, Kia's electric cars sweep European awards (Korea Economic Daily)

