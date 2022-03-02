Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

March 02, 2022

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee, Yoon neck and neck with 1 week left until election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Irrational Putin indiscriminately drops bombs on civilians (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee pitches 'united government'; Yoon calls for 'national unity' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Vacuum bomb, shelling of civilians ... Putin is war criminal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 on 1st day without vaccine pass (Segye Times)
-- Russian military pulls out 'devil's weapon,' bombs apartments, schools (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Putin uses 'Satan's weapon'; civilians are falling (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- One week since invasion, Putin reverses 'post-war order' (Hankyoreh)
-- Targeted bombing of civilian areas, Putin's crimes against humanity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., EU call for stronger sanctions; Russian bond prices plunge 50 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai, Kia's electric cars sweep European awards (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon worries about a 'new Cold War' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Rockets kill Ukrainian soldiers as Russian column approaches Kyiv (Korea Herald)
-- Moon says door remains open for dialogue with Japan (Korea Times)
