(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 2)

Although the reform outline is in the right direction, the DP is suspected of having a different motive due to the sensitive timing of its proposal. Simply put, a sweeping political reform was hastily packaged as presidential candidates of two rivaling parties — the DP and main opposition People Power Party (PPP) — are in a neck-and-neck race for the March 9 presidential election. Without deep study on curbing the excessive power of the presidency, the reform outline was suddenly announced amid growing opinions in favor of a change in the governing power. The outline was hastily approved by the DP after two minority party presidential candidates raised questions about the DP's political will on reform.