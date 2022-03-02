Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's production, consumption fall in January

All News 08:13 March 02, 2022

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's production and private spending declined in January from the previous month due largely to a high base effect amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.

Industrial output fell 0.3 percent in January from the previous month, compared with a 1.3 percent on-month gain in December last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Compared with a year earlier, industrial output rose 4.3 percent.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery track on the back of robust exports, but the upsurge in COVID-19 cases and geopolitical tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine have heightened economic downside risks.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, slid 1.9 percent in January from the previous month, compared with a 2.2 percent on-month rise in December.

Facility investment increased 2.5 percent on-month in January, compared with a 2.2 percent on-month gain in December.

This file photo, taken Feb. 11, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output #exports #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!