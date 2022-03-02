Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 02, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 07/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 11/-3 Sunny 0
Daejeon 12/-3 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 10/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 14/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 10/-3 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 0
Jeju 10/04 Cloudy 0
Daegu 14/00 Cloudy 0
Busan 13/02 Cloudy 0
(END)
