Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 02, 2022

SEOUL, Mar. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 11/-3 Sunny 0

Daejeon 12/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 10/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 14/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/-3 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 11/-1 Cloudy 0

Jeju 10/04 Cloudy 0

Daegu 14/00 Cloudy 0

Busan 13/02 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!