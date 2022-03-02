The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 02, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.34 1.33
2-M 1.40 1.40
3-M 1.46 1.46
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.95 1.95
(END)
