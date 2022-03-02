Biden remains silent on N. Korea amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden left out North Korea in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that laid out various challenges facing his country, including the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. leader, however, thanked South Korea, along with dozens of other countries, for condemning what he called Russia's "unjustified" and "totally unprovoked" aggression on Ukraine.
"Along with twenty-seven members of the European Union including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and many others, even Switzerland, are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine," Biden said in his address, delivered in a joint session of U.S. Congress.
South Korea has agreed to suspend financial transactions with seven major Russian banks as part of the international efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.
The chief of its U.N. mission, Ambassador Cho Hyun, also urged Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine while addressing an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, held earlier Tuesday in New York.
Many had anticipated Biden to focus on the most urgent issues in his first State of the Union address since taking office in January 2021.
Still, the address comes after North Korea staged eight rounds of missile tests in just two months since the start of the year, which, according to the North, included two test launches of a new hypersonic glide vehicle and the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.
The Biden administration, since taking office in January 2021, has repeatedly offered to meet with North Korea "without any preconditions."
Pyongyang remains unresponsive to U.S. outreach, and it has avoided denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. since late 2019.
The challenges facing the U.S. laid out by Biden included the U.S.' competition with China and climate change, as well as rising inflation at home.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
-
S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 176,000
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions