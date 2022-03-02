Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues its frenetic spread across the nation.
The surge came after the government temporarily suspended the enforcement of the vaccine pass system Tuesday, citing the lack of staff handling the pandemic.
(LEAD) Presidential candidates set for final TV debate
SEOUL -- The four main presidential candidates are set to face off in their final TV debate Wednesday.
The debate comes a week before the election and two days before the start of early voting over two days.
Yoon leads Lee 46.3 pct to 43.1 pct, 44.6 pct to 43.7 pct: polls
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung by 3.2 percentage points or less just a week before the election, two polls showed Wednesday.
In a Realmeter survey conducted Monday and Tuesday, Yoon of the conservative People Power Party earned 46.3 percent support against Lee of the liberal Democratic Party's 43.1 percent.
S. Korean envoy to U.N. urges Russia to end aggression, vows further assistance to Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- The chief of the South Korean mission to the United Nations on Tuesday called on Russia to immediately stop its invasion of Ukraine while saying his country will provide additional humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.
Ambassador Cho Hyun also called on the United Nations to act quickly, noting South Korea would not have existed had it not been for U.N. assistance some 70 years ago when the country was invaded by North Korea.
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
NEW YORK/SEOUL -- North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song blamed the United States for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Washington's "hegemonic policy" is threatening the peace and security of other sovereign states.
Kim made the remarks at an emergency session of the U.N. General Assembly held in New York on Tuesday (New York time), as dozens of other speakers urged Russia to stop its military attacks on Ukraine.
Biden remains silent on N. Korea amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden left out North Korea in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday that laid out various challenges facing his country, including the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. leader, however, thanked South Korea, along with dozens of other countries, for condemning what he called Russia's "unjustified" and "totally unprovoked" aggression on Ukraine.
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
SEOUL -- Schools from elementary to secondary levels reopened Wednesday as the new spring semester kicked off amid the country's record-high daily COVID-19 tally.
Many schools opted for fully in-person classes on the first day of the new semester even though they were allowed to choose between online and face-to-face learning depending on their respective situations.
(2nd LD) S. Korea's production, consumption fall in January
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output and consumption both fell for the first time in nearly two years in January due largely to a high base effect amid the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.
Industrial output fell 0.3 percent in January from the previous month, compared with a 1.3 percent on-month gain in December last year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
