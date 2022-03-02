S. Korea to handle US$700 mln Bangladesh power grid project
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has won the exclusive rights to push ahead with a US$700 million power infrastructure project in Bangladesh, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The country will be in a primary position to plan the project to build a smart grid system in Purbachal aimed at assuring a stable power supply in the newly developed city, some 15 kilometers northeast of Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
South Korea will conduct a feasibility study on the project first, before discussing the conditions and other details of the project with the Bangladeshi government.
The decision was announced at the meeting earlier in the day between the Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corp. (KIND) and Bangladesh's Public Private Partnership Authority.
Launched in 2018, KIND is the state agency that supports Korean companies in "project planning, feasibility studies, project information and bankability," its website said.
KIND and Bangladesh's Public Private Partnership Authority signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2019 for cooperation in developing infrastructure in Bangladesh, according to the ministry.
Under the MOU, Korea has so far won the exclusive rights to proceed with four separate infrastructure projects worth $10.2 billion.
"Based on intergovernmental cooperation, the government will continue to expand this investment business model for more infrastructure projects overseas," Kwon Hyuk-jin, director general for urban policy at the ministry, said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
-
S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 176,000
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history