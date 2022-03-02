Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai's Feb. sales rise 1.4 pct despite chip shortage

All News 15:43 March 02, 2022

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Wednesday its sales rose 1.4 percent last month from a year earlier despite global chip shortages.

Hyundai Motor sold 304,613 vehicles in February, up from 300,514 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 1.7 percent to 53,010 units from 52,102 during the period, while overseas sales were also up 1.3 percent to 251,603 from 248,412, the statement said.

From January to February, sales fell 5.5 percent to 587,269 autos from 621,582 units during the same period of last year.

Hyundai has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year, higher than 3.89 million sold last year.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new G90 sedan under its independent Genesis brand. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

