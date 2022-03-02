KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 12,350 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 92,100 UP 1,200
LG Corp. 74,000 DN 1,200
Daewoong 30,250 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,016,000 UP 1,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,920 UP 80
SSANGYONGCNE 7,710 UP 130
KAL 28,650 DN 650
CJ 84,100 0
DB HiTek 69,900 UP 500
LX INT 28,050 DN 1,500
TaihanElecWire 1,580 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 27,100 DN 1,700
DongkukStlMill 16,500 0
Hanwha 31,200 UP 850
GS E&C 43,050 UP 200
LOTTE 29,450 UP 400
GCH Corp 22,300 0
LotteChilsung 158,500 DN 6,000
HyundaiMtr 170,500 DN 4,500
AmoreG 48,550 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,530 UP 140
POSCO 283,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 58,700 DN 3,100
NHIS 11,800 UP 250
DongwonInd 209,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 23,650 DN 50
Yuhan 57,800 DN 300
SamsungElec 71,700 DN 400
SK Discovery 40,650 UP 100
LS 49,450 UP 750
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116500 UP7000
GC Corp 177,000 DN 5,000
SKNetworks 4,520 UP 110
Daesang 22,150 DN 100
ORION Holdings 13,950 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 6,200 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 97,300 UP 1,200
KCC 329,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 85,400 UP 800
