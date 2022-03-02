KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 114,500 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 12,750 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,400 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,150 UP 450
Shinsegae 263,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 308,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 64,500 UP 900
Hyosung 84,800 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 82,600 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 38,200 DN 850
HITEJINRO 35,700 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 UP 7,000
DOOSAN 111,500 DN 2,000
DL 59,900 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,150 DN 250
KIA CORP. 72,100 DN 1,700
SK hynix 125,000 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 669,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,700 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,450 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 188,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,750 UP 50
Kogas 41,900 UP 850
ShinpoongPharm 35,550 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 547,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 162,000 DN 8,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,740 DN 50
SKC 139,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 26,950 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 5,980 UP 120
HtlShilla 80,200 DN 300
Hanmi Science 44,900 DN 550
Ottogi 433,000 0
SamsungElecMech 165,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 73,000 0
OCI 111,000 UP 6,000
LS ELECTRIC 42,950 0
KorZinc 569,000 UP 19,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 UP 230
KSOE 91,600 UP 3,400
(MORE)
