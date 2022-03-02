KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 81,200 UP 1,400
IS DONGSEO 52,500 DN 400
S-Oil 89,600 UP 5,100
LG Innotek 320,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 206,500 DN 13,500
HMM 29,100 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 158,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,700 UP 2,850
Mobis 224,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,500 UP 2,500
S-1 72,100 UP 2,300
MS IND 24,200 UP 650
ZINUS 73,100 DN 1,900
Hanchem 223,000 UP 8,500
DWS 54,400 UP 1,400
KEPCO 23,150 DN 50
SamsungSecu 42,200 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 UP 400
SKTelecom 54,500 DN 100
SNT MOTIV 42,500 DN 600
HyundaiElev 37,950 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 139,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,650 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,975 DN 5
Hanon Systems 11,700 UP 150
SK 233,500 UP 6,000
Handsome 35,900 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 18,850 DN 300
COWAY 71,700 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,900 DN 400
IBK 10,500 DN 250
DONGSUH 27,250 DN 200
SamsungEng 23,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 6,600 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,550 UP 50
KT 31,600 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 UP500
(MORE)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
-
S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 176,000
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history