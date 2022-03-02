KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 17,850 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,100 UP 300
KT&G 80,200 UP 400
DHICO 21,150 UP 350
Doosanfc 40,700 UP 1,900
LG Display 18,700 0
Kangwonland 26,900 UP 400
NAVER 317,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 95,300 UP 1,200
NCsoft 452,000 UP 8,500
KIWOOM 101,500 0
DSME 27,500 UP 1,000
HDSINFRA 6,910 UP 150
DWEC 6,380 UP 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 374,500 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 37,150 UP 150
LGH&H 940,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 555,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 87,800 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,150 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 0
Celltrion 159,000 DN 500
Huchems 22,050 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,200 UP 400
KIH 78,800 DN 400
GS 41,350 UP 1,350
CJ CGV 26,200 UP 350
LIG Nex1 72,900 UP 4,800
Fila Holdings 35,350 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,450 DN 2,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,935 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 185,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 21,150 UP 50
SK Innovation 207,500 UP 7,000
