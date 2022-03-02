KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 33,200 UP 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 57,300 DN 2,400
Hansae 23,050 UP 400
Youngone Corp 42,600 UP 100
CSWIND 63,100 UP 3,500
GKL 14,700 UP 100
KOLON IND 60,800 UP 2,200
HanmiPharm 263,500 DN 1,500
Meritz Financial 35,950 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 7,600 DN 280
emart 130,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 00 DN1600
KOLMAR KOREA 45,850 DN 250
PIAM 44,000 UP 650
HANJINKAL 52,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 50,300 UP 800
CUCKOO 17,650 DN 150
COSMAX 86,700 UP 800
MANDO 45,450 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 768,000 DN 11,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,300 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,150 DN 100
Netmarble 103,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 298,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53000 UP1600
ORION 92,100 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 UP 100
BGF Retail 163,000 DN 6,500
SKCHEM 125,000 0
HDC-OP 16,650 UP 600
HYOSUNG TNC 478,500 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 487,500 UP 23,500
SKBS 145,500 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,700 DN 600
KakaoBank 47,900 DN 100
HYBE 286,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 124,000 UP 500
DL E&C 128,500 0
kakaopay 148,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 54,100 DN 1,700
(END)
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 176,000
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history