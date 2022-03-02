Renault Samsung's Feb. sales jump 57 pct on strong exports
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Wednesday its vehicle sales jumped 57 percent last month from a year earlier on increased exports.
Renault Samsung sold 11,513 vehicles in February, jumping from 7,344 units a year earlier, as strong exports offset weak domestic sales, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 4.7 percent on-year to 3,718 units from 3,900, but exports more than doubled to 7,795 units from 3,444 on strong demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUV models, it said.
From January to February, sales jumped 84 percent to 24,827 autos from 13,496 units during the same period of last year.
