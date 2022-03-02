GM Korea's Feb. sales fall 19 pct amid chip shortages
All News 16:09 March 02, 2022
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Wednesday sales fell 19 percent last month from a year earlier amid continued chip shortages.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 22,851 vehicles in February, down from 28,246 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 52 percent on-year to 2,446 units last month from 5,098 and exports also dropped 12 percent to 20,405 from 23,148 over the cited period, it said.
From January to February, sales declined 44 percent to 35,762 autos from 64,371 units a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
Most Saved
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
-
S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 176,000
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history