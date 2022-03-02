Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GM Korea's Feb. sales fall 19 pct amid chip shortages

All News 16:09 March 02, 2022

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Wednesday sales fell 19 percent last month from a year earlier amid continued chip shortages.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 22,851 vehicles in February, down from 28,246 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 52 percent on-year to 2,446 units last month from 5,098 and exports also dropped 12 percent to 20,405 from 23,148 over the cited period, it said.

From January to February, sales declined 44 percent to 35,762 autos from 64,371 units a year earlier.

This file photo provided by GM Korea shows the Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

