S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 2, 2022
All News 16:30 March 02, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.487 1.503 -1.6
2-year TB 1.958 1.991 -3.3
3-year TB 2.187 2.242 -5.5
10-year TB 2.613 2.675 -6.2
2-year MSB 1.994 2.034 -4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.813 2.855 -4.2
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
