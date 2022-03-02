Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SHINee's Key tests positive for COVID-19

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group SHINee's Key tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his management agency said.

"Key tested himself Tuesday as he didn't feel well and received a positive result. So he took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test right away, which returned a positive result this morning," SM Entertainment said.

The 30-year-old singer, whose original Korean name is Kim Ki-bum, has completed two rounds of vaccination, according to the agency.

He has suspended all his public appearances since he was confirmed to have been infected and is now treating himself at home following health guidelines, it added.

He currently appears on TV variety shows such as tvN's "Amazing Saturday" and MBC's "I Live Alone."

