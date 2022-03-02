(LEAD) SHINee's Key, more members of Loona, Apink test positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: UPDATES with infections in two girl groups in headline, lead and paras 6-11; ADDS photos)
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group SHINee's Key and all but one member each of girl groups Loona and Apink have tested positive for COVID-19, their agencies said Wednesday.
"Key tested himself Tuesday as he didn't feel well and received a positive result. So he took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test right away, which returned a positive result this morning," SM Entertainment said.
The 30-year-old singer, whose original Korean name is Kim Ki-bum, has completed two rounds of vaccination, according to the agency.
He has suspended all his public appearances since he was confirmed to have been infected and is now treating himself at home following health guidelines, it added.
He currently appears on TV variety shows such as tvN's "Amazing Saturday" and MBC's "I Live Alone."
All but one member each of 12-member group Loona and sextet Apink have also been infected.
"Members Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, Olivia Hye have tested positive from Feb. 28-March 1," Blockberry Creative said.
Including Haseul, Yeojin and Vivi who tested positive earlier, all of the group's members excluding Hyunjin have been infected.
On Wednesday, Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi and Kim Nam-joo of Apink received positive results from PCR tests they took the previous day, in addition to Jung Eun-ji and Oh Ha-young who tested positive Monday.
The new cases made Son Nam-eun the only member of the group who does not have the virus.
Son was absent from recent group activities due to her personal schedule, IST Entertainment said, adding that all the infected members have shown no serious symptoms of the disease.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 176,000
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
S. Korea to end transactions with major Russian banks under U.S. sanctions
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion