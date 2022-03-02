Moon mourns death of son of legendary Korean independence fighter
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed condolences over the death of the youngest son of legendary Korean independence fighter Ahn Chang-ho, his office said Wednesday.
Ralph Ahn died on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles at the age of 96.
In a condolence message to the bereaved family, Moon said the junior Ahn fought against Japan as a U.S. navy sailor and established "the roots of compatriot society by organizing a group of descendants of independence activists," Cheong Wa Dae said.
Ahn Chang-ho, whose pen name was Dosan, was one of the first to emigrate to the United States, where he played a role in helping his homeland gain independence. He was one of the founders of Korea's provisional government and was a statesman, educator and freedom fighter all his life until his death in 1938.
