NH Investment & Securities to raise 400 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:53 March 02, 2022

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 400 billion won (US$331.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 34.63 million common shares at a price of 11,550 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
