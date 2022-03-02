S. Korea moves Ukraine embassy from Kyiv to safe area
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is moving its mission in Ukraine from Kyiv to a "safe area" in the country as Russia is stepping up military actions in the country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Amb. Kim Hyung-tae and other embassy staff were moving to the new location along with six South Korean nationals who expressed intent to move out of the city, according to the ministry. It was not immediately clear to which city the embassy is relocating.
The decision was made as it became "difficult to continue embassy operations and guarantee the staff's safety due to heightening military threats in the city of Kyiv," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said its temporary offices in Lviv, near the Polish border, and Chernivtsi, near Romania, will continue operations to support South Korean residents in the country.
As of Tuesday, 40 Korean nationals had been in the European country, with 26 of them wishing to remain there.
"The embassy will resume operations in a safe area in Ukraine once the situation stabilizes," the ministry said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju dies
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases surge to fresh high of over 176,000
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
S. Korean gov't mulls simultaneous use of Ukrainian-version spelling for its cities