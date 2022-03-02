S. Korean foreign minister speaks with Ukrainian counterpart
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday held telephone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss the Ukraine conflict, and South Korea's humanitarian aid and participation in international sanctions against Russia, the ministry said.
Chung expressed sympathy for the innocent lives claimed by Russia's invasion and explained South Korea's plan to provide US$10 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, according to the Foreign Ministry.
As Ukraine requested, protective equipment, first-aid kits, medical gloves, masks and blankets will be delivered first as soon as possible, he added.
Kuleba shared the latest situations in his country and appreciated South Koreans' support and solidarity for Ukraine's people.
Chung also condemned Russia's invasion as a violation of the United Nations Charter and international laws, and vowed to join the international sanctions against Moscow. He added Seoul will give full support to Kyiv's efforts for a peaceful settlement.
