Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 March 03, 2022

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee, Yoon confront each other on feminism, Daejangdong during last debate before election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee demands special probe on Daejangdong issue after election; Yoon calls him liar (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee calls Yoon core figure of Daejangdong case; Yoon calls him liar (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Life is destroyed, but we will survive' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee asks Yoon if he agrees with special probe into Daejangdong; Yoon rebukes him, saying Lee's party has tried to cover it up (Segye Times)
-- Putin's misjudgment sends Russian economy into chaos (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fierce battles take place in Kharkiv, Kherson (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden says 'dictator' Putin will pay high price (Hankyoreh)
-- Russian troops nearly capture Kharkiv, fierce battles take place in Kyiv (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ukrainian refugees fleeing into neighboring countries in chaos (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. bans Russian planes from U.S. airspace, warns 'Putin will pay high price' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- One Korean living in Kyiv got out in the nick of time (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Russia seizes Ukraine's Kherson (Korea Herald)
-- Candidates seek to form coalition in dead heat race (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!