(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 3)

"We are not sure why the U.S. did not include Korea in the list of nations excluded from the application of the revised FDPR," a foreign ministry official told The Korea Times. "But we see a high possibility (to be included)," he said. Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo vowed to make maximum efforts to include Korea in the list of "priority" allies. Korea needs to offer its own retaliatory steps that meet international standards in a more proactive manner as a responsible member of the global community.

