Yoon, Ahn to hold joint press conference amid speculation about candidacy merger

All News 07:11 March 03, 2022

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor People's Party will hold a joint press conference at 8 a.m. Thursday, Yoon's party said, amid widespread speculation the two will announce a deal on merging candidacies.
