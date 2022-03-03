Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prime Minister Kim tests positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen test

All News 09:00 March 03, 2022

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, his office said Thursday.

He is currently waiting for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result at his official residence, the office added.

Kim reportedly felt symptoms of the novel coronavirus after visiting Daegu on Monday.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum attends a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on March 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

