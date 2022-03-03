Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Prime Minister Kim tests positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen test

All News 09:24 March 03, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS more info from 3rd para)

SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, his office said Thursday.

He is currently waiting for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result at his official residence, the office added.

Kim reportedly felt symptoms of the virus after visiting Daegu on Monday to attend an event commemorating the 1960 democratic uprising in the city.

Kim's Thursday schedule has been postponed, his office said.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum attends a Cabinet meeting in Seoul on March 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

