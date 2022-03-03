(LEAD) Prime Minister Kim tests positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen test
All News 09:24 March 03, 2022
(ATTN: ADDS more info from 3rd para)
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, his office said Thursday.
He is currently waiting for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result at his official residence, the office added.
Kim reportedly felt symptoms of the virus after visiting Daegu on Monday to attend an event commemorating the 1960 democratic uprising in the city.
Kim's Thursday schedule has been postponed, his office said.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
Most Saved
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
S. Korean gov't mulls simultaneous use of Ukrainian-version spelling for its cities
-
Schools kick off new semester amid record daily COVID-19 infections
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread