Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 03, 2022
SEOUL, Mar. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/-1 Sunny 0
Incheon 08/00 Sunny 0
Suwon 11/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 13/00 Sunny 0
Daejeon 15/-1 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 11/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/00 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/01 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 16/00 Sunny 0
Busan 14/04 Sunny 0
