Thursday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Mar. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 08/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 11/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 13/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/-1 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 11/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/00 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/01 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 16/00 Sunny 0

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0

