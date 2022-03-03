Moon to preside over NSC meeting
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a National Security Council meeting Thursday to discuss long-term security threats, Cheong Wa Dae said, amid expectations the session would focus on the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thursday's meeting was aimed at discussing security challenges between 2021 and 2030, but Russian attacks in Ukraine and their geopolitical ramifications are likely to top the agenda.
South Korea said it will ban exports of strategic items to Russia and join international efforts to isolate Russian financial institutions from a key global payment system.
Moon and his security aides are also expected to discuss measures to minimize the economic impact of the Ukrainian crisis.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
