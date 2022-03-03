(LEAD) NSC discusses long-term security threats, global supply disruptions
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with statement, new photo; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in presided over a National Security Council (NSC) meeting Thursday and discussed long-term security threats, including supply constraints that hurt global economic growth, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Thursday's meeting was convened to discuss security challenges between 2021 and 2030, including an intensifying competition between democratic and authoritarian governments, a rise in populism amid democratic regression and global supply disruptions, Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
In order to overcome the challenges, South Korea needs to step up cooperation with the international community for a global recovery of democratic values, it said.
Also, South Korea needs to make more efforts to secure stable imports of foreign minerals to cope with trade protectionism by nations around the world, it said.
A decline in the nation's overall food self-sufficiency was cited as one of the long-term security challenges and the NSC discussed ways to diversity import sources of grains and other food items, according to the statement.
The NSC session was also expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on South Korea.
South Korea said it will ban exports of strategic items to Russia and join international efforts to isolate Russian financial institutions from a key global payment system.
Moon and his security aides were also expected to discuss measures to minimize the economic impact of the Ukrainian crisis.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
Tickets nearly sold out for livestreaming of upcoming BTS concert at movie theaters
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea will join sanctions against Russia
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile eastward: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) Moon voices concern about 'new Cold War,' urges Japan to squarely face history
-
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N.K. ambassador to U.N. denounces U.S. over Russia's Ukraine invasion
-
S. Korean gov't mulls simultaneous use of Ukrainian-version spelling for its cities
-
(LEAD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread
-
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 200,000 amid omicron's spread
-
(2nd LD) Daily infections surpass 200,000 for 1st time amid omicron's spread